Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Atlanta 41-41

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Atlanta 2, Boston 3

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks will fight it out against the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Celtics are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hawks this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Tuesday, Atlanta skirted by Boston 119-117 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Trae Young with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Hawks were down 63-50 with 3:13 left in the second quarter but they still came back for a handy two-point win. Young had a dynamite game for the Hawks, dropping a double-double on 38 points and 13 assists. The match was Young's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Hawks were dropping bombs beyond the arc and wound up with an awesome 19 three-pointers. That's a recent trend for them: they were averaging 10.7 threes per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've bumped it up to 13.8.

Things aren't looking good for the Hawks as the Celtics currently lead the series 3-2. Check back here after the game to see if the Hawks can turn things around or if the Celtics snag another win.

Odds

Boston are a solid 7-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 232 points.

