Halftime Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 59-47.

The Heat came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Miami 43-35, Atlanta 36-42

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat are on the road again on Tuesday to play the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Heat had to settle for a 117-115 defeat against the Pacers. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Miami, who almost overcame a 22 point deficit.

The Heat's loss came about despite a quality game from Jimmy Butler, who scored 27 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Butler is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with the Nuggets but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Hawks as they lost 142-110 to the Nuggets on Saturday. Atlanta has struggled against Denver recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hawks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Capela's performance made up for a slower game against the Mavericks on Thursday.

Miami's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 43-35. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-42.

Going forward, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 23-15-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Heat and the Hawks were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but the Heat came up empty-handed after a 109-108 loss. Can the Heat avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.