Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Oklahoma City 23-9, Atlanta 13-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Hawks' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They managed a 130-126 win over Washington. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 252-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Hawks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 13 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Dejounte Murray, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Thunder came tearing into Tuesday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past Boston with a 127-123 victory.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 36 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Josh Giddey was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 13-19. As for Oklahoma City, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.2 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked fourth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 121.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Hawks came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 126-117. Will the Hawks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 248 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.