3rd Quarter Report

Down six at the end of the second quarter, the Hawks now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 83-70.

The Hawks entered the contest with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Magic hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Orlando 32-25, Atlanta 24-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.82

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Magic will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The Magic posted their closest victory since February 2nd on Saturday. They skirted past Detroit 112-109.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Toronto by a score of 123-121. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 244.5 point over/under.

Despite the loss, the Hawks got a solid performance out of Dejounte Murray, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Murray didn't help the Hawks' cause all that much against the Hornets last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Even though they lost, the Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Raptors only pulled down 11 offensive rebounds.

Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 32-25 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-32.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Atlanta.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.