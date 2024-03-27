Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Portland 19-53, Atlanta 32-39

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.2 points per game this season.

The Hawks must've know the odds they were up against on Monday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 120-118 win over the Celtics. The victory was all the more spectacular given Atlanta was down by 30 with 4:23 left in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Rockets wasn't particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 110-92.

The Trail Blazers' loss came about despite a quality game from Dalano Banton, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Banton's performance made up for a slower match against the Nuggets on Saturday. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Kris Murray's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The win made it two in a row for Atlanta and bumps their season record up to 32-39. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-53.

The Hawks came up short against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 106-102. Will the Hawks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Atlanta is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.