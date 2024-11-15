Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Washington 2-8, Atlanta 5-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.66

What to Know

The Washington Wizards' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Wizards might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Wizards are likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Spurs on Wednesday. The Wizards took a 139-130 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spurs.

Despite the loss, the Wizards got top-tier performance from Jordan Poole, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points plus six assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Poole a new career-high in field goal percentage (68.2%). Less helpful for the Wizards was Alex Sarr's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

On Tuesday the Hawks overcame some tough odds to get past the Celtics. The Hawks slipped by the Celtics 117-116. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter, when Atlanta was facing a 75-60 deficit.

The Hawks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dyson Daniels, who went 12 for 21 en route to 28 points plus seven assists and six steals. Daniels is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed four or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Clint Capela, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Washington dropped their record down to 2-8 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

While only the Hawks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be Washington's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

The Wizards beat the Hawks 133-120 when the teams last played back in October. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 9-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.