WATCH: Ben Simmons dunks on Lonzo Ball, fulfills Joel Embiid's draft-day wish

Wednesday marked the highly anticipated first matchup between potential Rookie of the Year candidates Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball.

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Los Angeles to play the Lakers, and Simmons landed the first punch. After taking a feed from Robert Covington, Simmons busted out a smooth Euro-step to slide right past Ball and finished it off with a ferocious two-handed dunk.

Ben Simmons continues where he left off with a slam!@Sixers are off to a fast start on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/QnI8xeDnlf — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2017

The play was sweet, but it was even sweeter when you consider that it's exactly what Sixers center Joel Embiid asked Simmons to do all the way back on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft.

After Lonzo was selected, his outspoken father LaVar Ball proudly prognosticated that the Lakers would make the playoffs this season. In a possible sub-tweet of the situation, Simmons wrote "Crazy pills" on Twitter. Embiid replied with a request that Simmons "dunk on [Lonzo] so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him."

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Although he didn't technically dunk on Lonzo since he had already left him in the dust, it appears that Simmons fulfilled his part of the deal, with what looked like a point in Ball's direction. We kept our eyes open to see if LaVar would make his signature run onto the court.

Unfortunately for all of us, he was nowhere to be found.