WATCH: Ben Simmons' Nike-made jersey gets ripped apart

Heading into the season, a lot of excitement surrounded Nike's takeover as the provider of NBA jerseys, but a steady stream of wardrobe malfunctions has been an embarrassment for the company.

That continued Friday night when Ben Simmons had his jersey ripped apart during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Simmons was battling with Lance Stephenson in the paint, and when the shot went up, Simmons gave Stephenson a bump to create some space. As he did so, Stephenson grabbed Simmons' jersey and, as he pulled it, the jersey shredded.

Like, completely ripped apart. Simmons went to show the refs the evidence as he asked for a foul, and it looked like he was wearing a cape.

Simmons removed the jersey and discarded it on the sideline.

In addition to Simmons' jersey falling apart, Tyler Ennis and LeBron James have each had the backs of their jerseys ripped apart. And, of course, Draymond Green's jersey was left in tatters after his scuffled with Bradley Beal during the Warriors-Wizards game last week.

With all of these problems so early in the season, Nike might have to do something to fix this problem.