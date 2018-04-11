Watch BIG3 Draft online: Live stream info, TV channel, draft order, player pool, rosters

After a successful first season, the BIG3 is ramping up for season two with even more ex-NBA stars in the fold. Players like Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Amar'e Stoudemire are all new to the league to go along with returning players like Mike Bibby, Stephen Jackson and Rashard Lewis.

The BIG3 teams will fill out the remaining spots on their rosters during Thursday's draft, with 80 players vying for 19 spots. Teams will choose from a pool of players, most of which have NBA experience -- notable possible draftees include Greg Oden, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, Quentin Richardson, Eddy Curry and Smush Parker.

Here's how to watch the draft, along with the draft order, current rosters and the list of players who are eligible to be drafted.

How to watch BIG3 Draft

Date: Thursday, April 12



Thursday, April 12 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: Fox Sports 1



Fox Sports 1 Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Draft Order

Round 1

(1) Ball Hogs

(2) 3's Company

(3) Killer 3s

(4) Power

(5) Tri-State

(6) Ghost Ballers

Round 2

(7) Ball Hogs

(8) 3's Company

(9) Killer 3s

(10) Power

(11) 3-Headed Monsters

(12) Tri-State

(13) Ghost Ballers

Round 3

(14) Ball Hogs

(15) 3's Company

(16) Killer 3s

(17) Power

(18) Tri-State

(19) Ghost Ballers

Current Rosters

Trilogy

Kenyon Martin (captain)



Al Harrington (co-captain)



Rashad McCants (co-captain)



James White



Dion Glover



Dahntay Jones



3-Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (captain)



Reggie Evans (co-captain)



(Second co-captain TBD)



Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf



Kwame Brown



Killer 3s

Chauncey Billups (captain)



Stephen Jackson (co-captain)



Ron Artest (co-captain)



Ghost Ballers

Mike Bibby (captain)



Ricky Davis (co-captain)



Carlos Boozer (co-captain)



3's Company

DerMarr Johnson (captain)



Baron Davis (co-captain)



Drew Gooden (co-captain)



Power

Corey Maggette (captain)



Cuttino Mobley (co-captain)



Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (captain)



Josh Childress (co-captain)



(Second co-captain TBD)



Tri-State

Jermaine O'Neal (captain)



Nate Robinson (co-captain)



Amar'e Stoudemire (co-captain)



Draft Pool

Returning Players

Marcus Banks



Eddie Basden



Derrick Byars



Brian Cook



Mo Evans



Desmon Farmer



Kendall Gill



David Hawkins



Larry Hughes



Mike James



Ivan Johnson



Dominic McGuire



Paul McPherson



Lee Nailon



Moochie Norris



Andre Owens



Jannero Pargo



Ruben Patterson



Eddie Robinson



Kareem Rush



Xavier Silas



Joe Smith



DeShawn Stevenson



Mike Sweetney



Al Thornton



Jerome Williams



New to BIG3