Watch BIG3 Draft online: Live stream info, TV channel, draft order, player pool, rosters
Here's how to watch the BIG3 draft, along with the complete player pool
After a successful first season, the BIG3 is ramping up for season two with even more ex-NBA stars in the fold. Players like Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Amar'e Stoudemire are all new to the league to go along with returning players like Mike Bibby, Stephen Jackson and Rashard Lewis.
The BIG3 teams will fill out the remaining spots on their rosters during Thursday's draft, with 80 players vying for 19 spots. Teams will choose from a pool of players, most of which have NBA experience -- notable possible draftees include Greg Oden, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, Quentin Richardson, Eddy Curry and Smush Parker.
Here's how to watch the draft, along with the draft order, current rosters and the list of players who are eligible to be drafted.
How to watch BIG3 Draft
- Date: Thursday, April 12
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Draft Order
Round 1
- (1) Ball Hogs
- (2) 3's Company
- (3) Killer 3s
- (4) Power
- (5) Tri-State
- (6) Ghost Ballers
Round 2
- (7) Ball Hogs
- (8) 3's Company
- (9) Killer 3s
- (10) Power
- (11) 3-Headed Monsters
- (12) Tri-State
- (13) Ghost Ballers
Round 3
- (14) Ball Hogs
- (15) 3's Company
- (16) Killer 3s
- (17) Power
- (18) Tri-State
- (19) Ghost Ballers
Current Rosters
Trilogy
- Kenyon Martin (captain)
- Al Harrington (co-captain)
- Rashad McCants (co-captain)
- James White
- Dion Glover
- Dahntay Jones
3-Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (captain)
- Reggie Evans (co-captain)
- (Second co-captain TBD)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
- Kwame Brown
Killer 3s
- Chauncey Billups (captain)
- Stephen Jackson (co-captain)
- Ron Artest (co-captain)
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (captain)
- Ricky Davis (co-captain)
- Carlos Boozer (co-captain)
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (captain)
- Baron Davis (co-captain)
- Drew Gooden (co-captain)
Power
- Corey Maggette (captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (co-captain)
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (captain)
- Josh Childress (co-captain)
- (Second co-captain TBD)
Tri-State
- Jermaine O'Neal (captain)
- Nate Robinson (co-captain)
- Amar'e Stoudemire (co-captain)
Draft Pool
Returning Players
- Marcus Banks
- Eddie Basden
- Derrick Byars
- Brian Cook
- Mo Evans
- Desmon Farmer
- Kendall Gill
- David Hawkins
- Larry Hughes
- Mike James
- Ivan Johnson
- Dominic McGuire
- Paul McPherson
- Lee Nailon
- Moochie Norris
- Andre Owens
- Jannero Pargo
- Ruben Patterson
- Eddie Robinson
- Kareem Rush
- Xavier Silas
- Joe Smith
- DeShawn Stevenson
- Mike Sweetney
- Al Thornton
- Jerome Williams
New to BIG3
- Chris 'Birdman' Anderson
- Renaldo Balkman
- Jonathan Bender
- Keith Bogans
- Will Bynum
- Eddy Curry
- Marquis Daniels
- Corsley Edwards
- Tony Farmer
- Ryan Gomes
- Horace Jenkins
- Anthony Johnson
- Jumaine Jones
- Jason Maxiell
- Jamario Moon
- Lamond Murray
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Greg Oden
- Smush Parker
- Morris Peterson
- Josh Powell
- Allan Ray
- Jeremy Richardson
- Quinton Ross
- Kenny Satterfield
- Chris Smith
- Will Solomon
- Salim Stoudamire
- Devin Sweetney
- Stromile Swift
- Tyrus Thomas
- Samaki Walker
- Darius Washington
- Mario West
- Sean Williams
- Terrence Williams
- Qyntel Woods
- Antoine Wright
