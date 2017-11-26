WATCH: Blake Griffin hits game-winner to knock off Buddy Hield and the Kings

Blake Griffin is the de-facto franchise player on the Clippers now that Chris Paul is in Houston. That responsibility not only puts the fate of the franchise on his shoulders, but it puts Griffin under the spotlight during the biggest moments, especially when it comes to who takes the final shot of a close game.

Griffin and the Clippers didn't have much time to work with on Saturday in Sacramento. The Kings had tied the game thanks to the hot hand of Buddy Hield. He hit two big shots late, including a tough 3-pointer, to tie the game up with 14.8 seconds remaining:

It was now Griffin's turn to answer back, and he didn't disappoint:

This was not a great shot on Griffin's part. He takes the ball in isolation situation and establishes a mediocre position in the post. However, he does have the advantage of size and athleticism with him. He uses that advantage to carry him home and get a decent look on a very tough shot. Ball game.

This was a much-needed win for a Clippers team that has been struggling with injuries the last month. Los Angeles started off the season hot, but as the injuries piled up so did the losses. This won't get the Clippers immediately back on track, but it will prevent them from going into the end of November with a feeling of hopelessness.