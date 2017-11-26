WATCH: Blake Griffin hits game-winner to knock off Buddy Hield and the Kings
Blake Griffin hit the shot that mattered to knock off the Kings despite Buddy Hield's hot shooting night
Blake Griffin is the de-facto franchise player on the Clippers now that Chris Paul is in Houston. That responsibility not only puts the fate of the franchise on his shoulders, but it puts Griffin under the spotlight during the biggest moments, especially when it comes to who takes the final shot of a close game.
Griffin and the Clippers didn't have much time to work with on Saturday in Sacramento. The Kings had tied the game thanks to the hot hand of Buddy Hield. He hit two big shots late, including a tough 3-pointer, to tie the game up with 14.8 seconds remaining:
It was now Griffin's turn to answer back, and he didn't disappoint:
This was not a great shot on Griffin's part. He takes the ball in isolation situation and establishes a mediocre position in the post. However, he does have the advantage of size and athleticism with him. He uses that advantage to carry him home and get a decent look on a very tough shot. Ball game.
This was a much-needed win for a Clippers team that has been struggling with injuries the last month. Los Angeles started off the season hot, but as the injuries piled up so did the losses. This won't get the Clippers immediately back on track, but it will prevent them from going into the end of November with a feeling of hopelessness.
-
LaVar sending Trump a pair of ZO2s
Ball thinks a pair of ZO2s will help the president 'ease up a little bit'
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Saturday's NBA action
-
Wizards lose star Wall for 2 weeks
Wall had been playing hurt for a few weeks
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Kerr regrets playing K.D. against OKC
Warriors coach could be first of many to start complaining about NBA trying to cut down on...
-
Knicks vs. Rockets odds, picks
SportsLine’s advanced computer model simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times
Add a Comment