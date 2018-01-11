WATCH: Blake Griffin set to make Hollywood movie debut in 'The Female Brain'

The Clippers are having a rough season out west, but at least Blake Griffin is making some big moves off of the basketball court.

Over the years, the Clips' power forward has done a good job establishing himself as more than just a basketball player. He's created a personal brand that has largely been aided by his ability to act, especially in comedic fashion. Griffin has starred in a number of great TV ads, including for Kia, Foot Locker, Jordan and more. He has also made a few TV cameos on 'Greek' and '90210.'

Now, Griffin is set to make his Hollywood film debut in Whitney Cummings' new rom-com "The Female Brain." Starring alongside Griffin will be a pretty decent cast that includes Cummings, Cecily Strong, Sofía Vergara, Jane Seymour, Toby Kebbell and Ben Platt.

Judging from the movie's debut trailer, which was released this week, Griffin will have a significant supporting role, and he looks like a natural.

It seemed inevitable for Griffin to crack into the Hollywood film scene -- especially with him being based in Los Angeles -- and, honestly, it's just surprising that it has taken this long for him to make his debut.

While he looks promising in the trailer, full grades will have to be withheld until the movie hits theaters in February. If Griffin nails his debut, we may start seeing debates pop up questioning who has the brighter future career on the silver screen between Blake and LeBron James.

James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, have been making moves in Hollywood over the past few years, but LeBron's breakout performance as an actor came in the 2015 rom-com "Trainwreck" with Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. LeBron is also set to star in an animated movie later this year.