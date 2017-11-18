Watch: Blazers Bounce Back, Dethrone Kings
Watch: Blazers Bounce Back, Dethrone Kings
The second time’s the charm as the Blazers closed out the Kings Saturday night, 102-90. Check out the highlights here.
It was a little tougher than hoped, but the Portland Trail Blazers put away the Sacramento Kings in the second half for a 102-90 win Saturday night. 24 hours after the Blazers fell to the Kings, Portland played a far more poised game, using a third-quarter run to take control. Afterward, they fended off multiple Kings runs, keeping them figuratively at arm’s length for a relatively easy victory.
The Blazers were led by CJ McCollum (25 points), Damian Lillard (22 points, 6 assists), Shabazz Napier (11 points on 5-6 shooting), and Jusuf Nurkic (14 points, 7 rebounds). Meyers Leonard (11 points on 3-5 from three, 7 rebounds) was a difference-maker off the bench.
Highlights:
Beast block with a bonus finger wag #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/0uTC08vf8l— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
Vonleh smash #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/8fZK7Sr4F9— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
Too easy... #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/z2AMnPHPHQ— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
So pretty when you spin him around like that, ET. pic.twitter.com/CtVA1nSRiw— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
Beautiful lefty finish from Dame as time winds down #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/uGvq9qBCBC— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
Nurkić may have sold that one a little... but the real gold in this clip is @L_Hurd singing "Bad Boys" #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/DdWwQNIOA5— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
D R A L L I L pic.twitter.com/w0dJDJOEQL— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 19, 2017
CJ & 1 with a little extra enthusiasm #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/Yyq5sSOOrT— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017
What’s Next:
Road trip! The Blazers head East for Thanksgiving, starting with a game in Memphis Monday evening. In the meantime, we’ll have more coverage of today’s game this evening.
-
Dubs got win to avoid Embiid trash talk
The Warriors used a huge third quarter to come back from a 23-point deficit to get the win
-
Warriors rally, but Sixers a big problem
Three takeaways from Golden State's 24-point rally past the Sixers
-
Okafor's dad wears 'Free Jah' shirt
Okafor has played only 25 minutes this season
-
WATCH: Gasol gets tech for kicking shoe
Capela's shoe slipped off, and was sitting near the free throw line
-
Orlando Summer League to end
The Magic will instead play in the Las Vegas Summer League
-
Laker talked to Lonzo about scuffle
Ball walked away from an altercation between the Lakers and Suns on Friday night