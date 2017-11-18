Watch: Blazers Bounce Back, Dethrone Kings

The second time’s the charm as the Blazers closed out the Kings Saturday night, 102-90. Check out the highlights here.

It was a little tougher than hoped, but the Portland Trail Blazers put away the Sacramento Kings in the second half for a 102-90 win Saturday night. 24 hours after the Blazers fell to the Kings, Portland played a far more poised game, using a third-quarter run to take control. Afterward, they fended off multiple Kings runs, keeping them figuratively at arm’s length for a relatively easy victory.

The Blazers were led by CJ McCollum (25 points), Damian Lillard (22 points, 6 assists), Shabazz Napier (11 points on 5-6 shooting), and Jusuf Nurkic (14 points, 7 rebounds). Meyers Leonard (11 points on 3-5 from three, 7 rebounds) was a difference-maker off the bench.

Box Score

Highlights:

So pretty when you spin him around like that, ET. pic.twitter.com/CtVA1nSRiw — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017

Beautiful lefty finish from Dame as time winds down #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/uGvq9qBCBC — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017

Nurkić may have sold that one a little... but the real gold in this clip is @L_Hurd singing "Bad Boys" #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/DdWwQNIOA5 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 19, 2017

D R A L L I L pic.twitter.com/w0dJDJOEQL — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 19, 2017

What’s Next:

Road trip! The Blazers head East for Thanksgiving, starting with a game in Memphis Monday evening. In the meantime, we’ll have more coverage of today’s game this evening.