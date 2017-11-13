Watch: Blazers Bounce Back To Beat Nuggets

A re-energized Blazers team blew out the Nuggets, 99-82. Check out the highlights here.

After suffering two straight losses, the Portland Trail Blazers turned in a terrific performance against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and were anchored by their bench. After a relatively close first half, the Blazers pulled away in the second half, holding Denver to just 17 points in the third quarter en route to the 99-82 victory.

Portland was led by Jusuf Nurkic, who scored 17 points. CJ McCollum also had 17 and Evan Turner chipped in 14 off of the bench. Paul Millsap led Denver with 18 points. Former Blazer Will Barton scored 12 points in 34 minutes, and Mason Plumlee went scoreless in 6 minutes of action.

Box Score

Highlights:

R K I E pic.twitter.com/uwlmu2zwqt — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 14, 2017

Fly like a Harkless on the fast break #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/aAJj6pgmHW — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 14, 2017

Ed Davis throws it down #ripcity pic.twitter.com/VvZarC036D — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 14, 2017

ET snakes a pass to Davis down low #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/GbjC3KL72G — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 14, 2017

Pick and roll and SMASH pic.twitter.com/baT53iD7jl — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 14, 2017

CJ McCollum drives baseline for the lay-in #ripcity pic.twitter.com/zkfLQSHtq9 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 14, 2017

What’s Next:

The Orlando Magic are in town Wednesday for the only time this season. Stay tuned for more analysis on tonight’s game from Blazer’s Edge.