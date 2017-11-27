Watch: Blazers Build Big Lead, Hold Off Knicks
Watch: Blazers Build Big Lead, Hold Off Knicks
Portland beat up on the Knicks for three quarters, then held on for a big win, sealing a 4-1 East Coast road trip.
The Portland Trail Blazers had their way with the New York Knicks for three quarters, but couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth. Luckily, they had such a big lead, it didn’t matter, as Portland held on for the relatively easy 103-91 win.
The Blazers were led by a huge night by Damian Lillard (32 points) with support from Pat Connaughton (17 points).
Highlights:
Nurkic and Beasley getting a little testy. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/hoq4FxfLZN— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
Dame misses the first drive, but he doesn't miss the wide-open slam. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/8c6mtB1NW4— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
Nurk and PC - The Dynamic Duo. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/RMGZZKpldi— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
Dame stops on a dime, puts the ball in for two easy ones. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/Oxg19GC47D— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
WOW. That's all we can say after that buzzer beater. WOW. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/hBAEPQbyrc— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
Can Shabazz sew? Cause he is threading needles! #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/6MyRMLlqEu— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
Crafty. James. McCollum. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/RHXeXWC86j— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
Patty fastball... no, no, no. Patty SLAMBALL. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/umCx2QdXNW— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017
What’s Next:
A trip home! Portland plays Milwaukee on Thursday, a rematch from a tough early-season Blazers loss.
-
Where Gasol's Grizzlies go after Fizdale
Second-year coach clashed with the All-Star center, and the team sided with its franchise player....
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Monday's NBA action
-
Ayesha Curry defends Steph on Twitter
Ayesha says there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for what happened in the video
-
NBA Twitter reacts to Fizdale firing
LeBron James wants some answers about this
-
Grizzlies fire Fizdale after 7-12 start
Fizdale has been dismissed 19 games into his second season with Memphis
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...