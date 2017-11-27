Watch: Blazers Build Big Lead, Hold Off Knicks

Portland beat up on the Knicks for three quarters, then held on for a big win, sealing a 4-1 East Coast road trip.



The Portland Trail Blazers had their way with the New York Knicks for three quarters, but couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth. Luckily, they had such a big lead, it didn’t matter, as Portland held on for the relatively easy 103-91 win.

The Blazers were led by a huge night by Damian Lillard (32 points) with support from Pat Connaughton (17 points).

Box Score

Highlights:

Dame misses the first drive, but he doesn't miss the wide-open slam. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/8c6mtB1NW4 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017

Dame stops on a dime, puts the ball in for two easy ones. #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/Oxg19GC47D — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 28, 2017

What’s Next:

A trip home! Portland plays Milwaukee on Thursday, a rematch from a tough early-season Blazers loss.