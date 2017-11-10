Watch: Blazers Fall To Allen Crabbe’s Nets

The woeful Nets came into the Moda Center and beat the Blazers, 101-97. Check out the highlights here. If you dare.

The Portland Trail Blazers just couldn’t handle the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at the Moda Center. Led by former Blazers wing Allen Crabbe, the Nets led by as many as 10 in the second half before the Blazers finally went on a fourth-quarter run to restore the lead. But with 7 players scoring 8 or more points, the Nets’ balanced attack was too much for the Blazers, who walked off the court nursing a 101-97 loss.

The Blazers were led by Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard, and CJ McCollum. Shabazz Napier and Evan Turner had good nights off the bench. In his return to Portland, Allen Crabbe had 12 points.

Box Score

Highlights:

What’s Next:

The Denver Nuggets arrive Monday, looking for revenge for an infamous late-season game. But stay tuned tonight if you dare to read more about today’s game.