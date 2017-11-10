Watch: Blazers Fall To Allen Crabbe’s Nets
Watch: Blazers Fall To Allen Crabbe’s Nets
The woeful Nets came into the Moda Center and beat the Blazers, 101-97. Check out the highlights here. If you dare.
The Portland Trail Blazers just couldn’t handle the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at the Moda Center. Led by former Blazers wing Allen Crabbe, the Nets led by as many as 10 in the second half before the Blazers finally went on a fourth-quarter run to restore the lead. But with 7 players scoring 8 or more points, the Nets’ balanced attack was too much for the Blazers, who walked off the court nursing a 101-97 loss.
The Blazers were led by Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard, and CJ McCollum. Shabazz Napier and Evan Turner had good nights off the bench. In his return to Portland, Allen Crabbe had 12 points.
Highlights:
Big Nurk carrying the load tonight. pic.twitter.com/FOwpgGSQUP— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 11, 2017
HOLD THE POSE pic.twitter.com/Xu8GjuczvX— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 11, 2017
even gravity can't stop @PlanetPat5 pic.twitter.com/GzOGT1VXrt— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 11, 2017
B A Z Z pic.twitter.com/bNCprgRA2f— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 11, 2017
Block it, score it #ripcity pic.twitter.com/fVewH0f8Kl— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 11, 2017
Lillard from DEEP! You can't keep a good man down for long! #ripcity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/OId53ueFsK— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 11, 2017
What’s Next:
The Denver Nuggets arrive Monday, looking for revenge for an infamous late-season game. But stay tuned tonight if you dare to read more about today’s game.
