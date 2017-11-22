Watch: Blazers Get Bell Rung By 76ers
Portland never recovered from a disastrous start, and Philadelphia led wire-to-wire for the win. Check out the highlights here.
The Portland Trail Blazers got off to a slow start on Wednesday, falling behind 16-0 to the Philadelphia 76ers and missing their first 13 shots. However, they were able to limit the damage and trailed 50-37 at halftime. The Blazers were able to cut the lead to single digits in the third and fourth quarter, but the Sixers pulled away late for the 101-81 victory.
Portland was led by Damian Lillard with 30 points, Jusuf Nurkic with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Shabazz Napier with 13 points off the bench. Philly was led by Ben Simmons with 16 points, 8 rebound, and 9 assists and Joel Embiid with 28 points and 12 boards.
Highlights
Now you see Dame, now you don't. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/gRtAB9TGDG— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 23, 2017
Let it float, Bazz, let it float. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/JndB7TI98m— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 23, 2017
On a night of low shooting percentage, here's a no doubter. pic.twitter.com/t4g3KVZj0u— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 23, 2017
Lillard heats up, NBA Jam style. #RipCity #Retro #NBAJam pic.twitter.com/BJX9bEnkqA— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 23, 2017
Lillard. And one. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/9lQBHTnvrj— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 23, 2017
Lillard flying through the lane. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/zUsAurH5H0— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 23, 2017
Oh, my. Joel Embiid, why you gotta do our boy Dame like that? https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/ZjUWLC2WAH— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 23, 2017
What’s Next
The Blazers will be in Brooklyn on Friday to take on the Nets, with tip-off scheduled for 9am PT. Stay tuned for analysis on tonight’s game from Steve Dewald.
