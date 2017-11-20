Watch: Blazers Grind Out Win In Memphis

After an injury scare for Lillard, the Blazers barely held off a short-handed Grizzlies squad for their second straight win.

Despite missing a handful of players, the Memphis Grizzlies stayed close to the Portland Trail Blazers all night. But the physical Blazers made the big plays down the stretch, and grabbed a big 100-92 victory in Memphis.

Portland played through the second half with a visibly limited Damian Lillard, who injured his right ankle late in the second quarter.

The Blazers were led by CJ McCollum, Shabazz Napier and Lillard.

Box Score

Highlights

What’s Next

The Blazers get their first crack at the improved Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. But stay tuned, Brian Freeman will provide analysis of tonight’s game later.

