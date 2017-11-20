Watch: Blazers Grind Out Win In Memphis
After an injury scare for Lillard, the Blazers barely held off a short-handed Grizzlies squad for their second straight win.
Despite missing a handful of players, the Memphis Grizzlies stayed close to the Portland Trail Blazers all night. But the physical Blazers made the big plays down the stretch, and grabbed a big 100-92 victory in Memphis.
Portland played through the second half with a visibly limited Damian Lillard, who injured his right ankle late in the second quarter.
The Blazers were led by CJ McCollum, Shabazz Napier and Lillard.
Highlights
CJ will make you jump, jump. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/k3JWphy1Gw— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
Dame goes on the attack.#RipCityhttps://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/1KpnAVNsVO— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
Connaughton throws a strike to Leonard for the easy bucket. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/RESHViaFHP— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
Pat and CJ combine for back-to-back-to-back threes. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/b0VyNl13SN— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
We see you Meyers, we see you. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/RFOmJUkrfu— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
The ankle looks good to us. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/d1A18iKXkr— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
That's how you find the cutter. #RipCity https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/VJLFHCtz48— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017
Nurk + 1 pic.twitter.com/voMZcYbnR7— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 21, 2017
What’s Next
The Blazers get their first crack at the improved Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. But stay tuned, Brian Freeman will provide analysis of tonight’s game later.
