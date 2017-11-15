Watch: Blazers Guard Home Court, Beat the Magic 99-94

Behind Shabazz Napier’s career night, the Blazers beat his former team, the Orlando Magic.

Playing the final game of a six-game homestand, The Blazers win with a guard heavy lineup that includes a 19 point outburst by Shabazz Napier, to beat the Orlando Magic 99-94

The Blazers were led by Damian Lillard with 26 points, CJ McCollum added 24 and Shabazz Napier scored 19 off the bench. Evan Fournier led the Magic with 22.

Recap

While tipoff was scheduled for 7pm, the Blazers didn’t show up until about 7:45. The first quarter was about as unmemorable as Elfrid Payton’s hair is spectacular. The Magic blitzed the Blazers to a 13-3 lead with easy bucket after easy bucket while the home team struggled to find any open space. The magic led by nine after one quarter.

The Magic went up 14 before Shabazz Napier decided he had seen enough, injecting some energy into an otherwise listless team and Moda Center crowd, scoring 11 points in nine minutes. The Blazers tightened up on defense and closed the half on a 17-0 run to go up by 4.

Noah doesn't back down from a challenge.

He backs challenges down. pic.twitter.com/ClCSfECgxe — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 16, 2017

Ed Davis doesn't care for the opponents' attempts in the paint. pic.twitter.com/vutDewdJdh — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 16, 2017

Halftime: Portland 51, Orlando 47

The Blazers opened up an 11 point lead in the third, but if you thought the Blazers would run the Magic out of the arena, then you haven’t been paying close attention to this team. Some cold shooting let the Magic hang around and Portland’s lead held steady at four going into the final period.

Portland’s struggles on offense continued in the fourth as the Magic took back the lead. To counter, the Blazers went back to the three-guard lineup that worked wonders in the second quarter, with Napier, McCollum and Damian Lillard sharing the floor.

It worked. Napier hit his fifth three in five tries, a career best, while McCollum added a dagger three with just over two minutes remaining to give the Blazers a nine point lead. The Blazers hold off the Magic for the win.

hesi and pop pic.twitter.com/wGSv2bXRzp — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 16, 2017

Box Score

What's Next

The Blazers play the Sacramento Kings in the first of back-to-back meetings beginning this Friday at Sacramento. Tip off is at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned to Blazer's Edge tonight, for extended analysis of this game from Eric Griffith.