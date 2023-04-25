Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 41-41, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 3, Atlanta 1

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 11:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Celtics and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 231 over/under on Sunday. Boston walked away with a 129-121 win over Atlanta.

The Celtics were dropping bombs beyond the arc and wound up with an awesome 16 threes. They are 39-9 when they drop that many from long range.

The Celtics are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Hawks 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can extend their lead or if the Hawks can make up some ground.

Odds

Boston are a big 13.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 229 points.

