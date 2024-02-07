Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Atlanta 22-28, Boston 38-12

What to Know

The Hawks have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The Hawks' game on Monday was all tied up 66-66 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 149-144 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (141), the Hawks still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was De'Andre Hunter, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. He didn't help the Hawks' cause all that much against the Warriors on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Trae Young was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Celtics were far and away the favorite against the Grizzlies. Boston claimed a resounding 131-91 victory over the Grizzlies at home. With the Celtics ahead 70-50 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Celtics' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Less helpful for the Celtics was Payton Pritchard's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Atlanta's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-28. As for Boston, their win bumped their record up to 38-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.6 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Hawks must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they're up against. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Atlanta: they have a less-than-stellar 14-36 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Boston is a big 12-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.