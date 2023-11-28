Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics
Current Records: Chicago 5-13, Boston 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.30
What to Know
The Celtics and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Last Sunday, Boston earned a 113-103 win over Atlanta.
The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points along with 9 rebounds. Less helpful for the Celtics was Derrick White's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 118-109 to Brooklyn. The loss came about despite the Bulls having been up 21 in the first quarter.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 27 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
Boston is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.
Looking forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their 18th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-8-2 against the spread).
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.8 points per game. It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 106.7 per game. The only thing between the Celtics and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
Boston is a big 13-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 12.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 217 points.
Series History
Boston and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Boston 107 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 21, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 04, 2022 - Boston 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Oct 24, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 06, 2022 - Boston 117 vs. Chicago 94
- Jan 15, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Chicago 112
- Nov 01, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. Boston 114
- May 07, 2021 - Chicago 121 vs. Boston 99
- Apr 19, 2021 - Chicago 102 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 25, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Chicago 103