Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Cleveland 13-11, Boston 17-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.57

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, Boston earned a 120-113 win over Cleveland. The Celtics were down 25-10 with 5:15 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy seven-point victory.

Boston has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for Cleveland, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 13-11.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their 23rd straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-11-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.