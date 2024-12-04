Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Detroit 9-14, Boston 17-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Celtics are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on the Heat with a sharp 108-89 win on Monday. Boston pushed the score to 85-63 by the end of the third, a deficit Miami cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Payton Pritchard, who went 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Brown, who posted 29 points along with seven rebounds.

The Celtics smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell victim to a bruising 128-107 loss at the hands of the Bucks on Tuesday. Detroit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 78-59.

Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season. As for Detroit, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 9-14.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 15.7. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Pistons when the teams last played back in October, but they still walked away with a 124-118 victory. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 2 years.