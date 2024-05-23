Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics
Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, Boston 64-18Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Indiana 0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $170.00
What to Know
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
On Tuesday, the Celtics needed a bit of extra time to put away the Pacers. They secured a 133-128 W over the Pacers. The score was all tied up 64-64 at the break, but Boston was the better team in the second half.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jrue Holiday, who scored 28 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Jayson Tatum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 12 rebounds.
The Celtics are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Pacers 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can extend their lead or if the Pacers can make up some ground.
Odds
Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 224.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- May 21, 2024 - Boston 133 vs. Indiana 128
- Jan 30, 2024 - Boston 129 vs. Indiana 124
- Jan 08, 2024 - Indiana 133 vs. Boston 131
- Jan 06, 2024 - Boston 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Dec 04, 2023 - Indiana 122 vs. Boston 112
- Nov 01, 2023 - Boston 155 vs. Indiana 104
- Mar 24, 2023 - Boston 120 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 23, 2023 - Boston 142 vs. Indiana 138
- Dec 21, 2022 - Indiana 117 vs. Boston 112
- Apr 01, 2022 - Boston 128 vs. Indiana 123