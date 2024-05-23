Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, Boston 64-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $170.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Indiana 0

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Tuesday, the Celtics needed a bit of extra time to put away the Pacers. They secured a 133-128 W over the Pacers. The score was all tied up 64-64 at the break, but Boston was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jrue Holiday, who scored 28 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Jayson Tatum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Pacers 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can extend their lead or if the Pacers can make up some ground.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.