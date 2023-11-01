Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Indiana 2-1, Boston 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Monday. They strolled past Washington with points to spare, taking the game 126-107. The Celtics pushed the score to 108-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Wizards cut but never quite recovered from.

The Celtics relied on the efforts of Jayson Tatum, who earned 33 points along with 6 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 2 assists. Less helpful for the Celtics was Payton Pritchard's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 112-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago.

Boston's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 2-1.

Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-1-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 50.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.