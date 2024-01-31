3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Celtics and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Celtics are up 106-103 over the Pacers. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

The Celtics came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Indiana 27-20, Boston 36-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Boston Celtics will get right back to it and host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 30th at TD Garden. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat New Orleans 118-112. The win was all the more spectacular given the Celtics were down 17 points with 8:53 left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pacers entered their tilt with the Grizzlies with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Indiana snuck past Memphis with a 116-110 victory on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 36-11 record this season. As for Indiana, they pushed their record up to 27-20 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 41 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a solid 7-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.