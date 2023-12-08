Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: New York 12-8, Boston 15-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.41

What to Know

The Celtics and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2021, but not for long. The Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. The Celtics will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored the Celtics last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 122-112 to Indiana. The Celtics found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition.

Despite their loss, the Celtics saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Knicks' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They were the victim of a bruising 146-122 defeat at the hands of Milwaukee. The Knicks have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their game on Tuesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, the Knicks got a solid performance out of Julius Randle, who scored 41 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Less helpful for the Knicks was Jalen Brunson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Their wins bumped Boston to 15-5.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 21st straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-10-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a solid 7-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Boston and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.