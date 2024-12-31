Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Toronto 7-25, Boston 23-9

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Toronto Raptors, where tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.5 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the Celtics couldn't handle the Pacers and fell 123-114.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaylen Brown, who went 13 for 21 en route to 31 points plus six assists. Jayson Tatum was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their tenth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 136-107 walloping at the hands of the Hawks. That's two games in a row now that Toronto has lost by exactly 29 points.

Boston has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-9 record this season. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 7-25.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 18.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 11.4. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raptors when the teams last played back in November, sneaking past 126-123. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Raptors' Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Celtics still be able to contain Poeltl? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Boston is a big 17-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.