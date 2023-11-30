Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Charlotte 5-11, Brooklyn 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Hornets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets will stay at home for another game and welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 30th at Barclays Center. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, Brooklyn earned a 115-103 win over Toronto.

The Nets' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 115-91 to New York on Tuesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Knicks: they've now lost three in a row.

Brooklyn has yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 9-8 record. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Going forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 10.8 per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 8-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.