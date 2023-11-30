Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Charlotte 5-11, Brooklyn 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The Nets are 8-2 against the Hornets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets will stay at home for another game and welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 30th at Barclays Center. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Tuesday, Brooklyn earned a 115-103 win over Toronto.
The Nets' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 115-91 to New York on Tuesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Knicks: they've now lost three in a row.
Brooklyn has yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 9-8 record. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.
Going forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 10.8 per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.
Odds
Brooklyn is a big 8-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Oct 30, 2023 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Charlotte 121
- Mar 05, 2023 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 31, 2022 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 07, 2022 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Charlotte 116
- Nov 05, 2022 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Charlotte 94
- Mar 27, 2022 - Charlotte 119 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 08, 2022 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Charlotte 121
- Oct 24, 2021 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Charlotte 115
- Apr 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 89