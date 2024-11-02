3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Nets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After three quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Nets lead 92-90 over the Bulls.

The Nets have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Chicago 3-2, Brooklyn 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.18

What to Know

The Bulls and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls are taking a road trip to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. The Nets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Bulls are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 227.5, but even that wound up being too high. They had just enough and edged the Magic out 102-99. The win was all the more spectacular given Chicago was down by 20 with 8:50 left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bulls to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josh Giddey, who shot 4-for-4 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nets hadn't done well against the Grizzlies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Nets walked away with a 119-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

It was another big night for Dennis Schroder, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points plus eight assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Chicago now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Brooklyn, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16.8 threes per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.