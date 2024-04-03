Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Indiana 43-33, Brooklyn 29-47

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Despite being away, the Pacers are looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Last Monday, everything went the Pacers' way against the Nets as the Pacers made off with a 133-111 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 75-47.

Tyrese Haliburton was his usual excellent self, shooting 4-for-7 from deep and dropping a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 43-33 record this season. As for Brooklyn, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 29-47.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having nailed 50.5% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only kicked 45.7% of theirs this season. Given the Pacers' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 7-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.