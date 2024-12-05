3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Nets look much better today on their home court. After three quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Nets lead 80-78 over the Pacers.

The Nets entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Pacers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Indiana 9-13, Brooklyn 9-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.88

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Pacers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted the Pacers would be headed in after a win, but the Raptors made sure that didn't happen. The Pacers took a 122-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raptors on Tuesday.

The Pacers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Haliburton, who went 10 for 16 en route to 30 points plus six assists. What's more, Haliburton also posted a 62.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They suffered a painful 128-102 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. Brooklyn was down 92-72 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Indiana's loss dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Brooklyn, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-13.

Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last nine times they've played.

The Pacers came up short against the Nets in their previous meeting back in April, falling 115-111. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.