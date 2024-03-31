Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Los Angeles 41-33, Brooklyn 29-45

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $145.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center.

After a 150-145 finish the last time they played, the Lakers and the Pacers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Lakers fell victim to a bruising 109-90 defeat at the hands of the Pacers on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Los Angeles has scored all season.

The Lakers' loss came about despite a quality game from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Davis has been hot recently, having posted 15 or more rebounds the last five times he's played. Less helpful for the Lakers was D'Angelo Russell's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nets had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They took down the Bulls 125-108.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mikal Bridges, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Dennis Schroder, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 7 assists.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 41-33. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 29-45.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers have been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.7% of their field goals per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only kicked 45.7% of theirs this season. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Los Angeles is playing on the road, but their 15-20 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.