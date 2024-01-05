Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Oklahoma City 23-10, Brooklyn 15-20
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $77.99
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Nets are heading back home. The Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 5th at Barclays Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Nets found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 112-101 to Houston.
Meanwhile, the Thunder unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 141-138. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Thunder, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.
The Thunder's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds, and Jalen Williams who scored 21 points along with six assists and four steals. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.
Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-20 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their loss dropped their record down to 23-10.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Thunder, though, as they've been averaging only 40.8 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 31, 2023 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 14, 2023 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 15, 2023 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 13, 2022 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 14, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 147 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 07, 2020 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Mar 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Brooklyn 112