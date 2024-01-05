Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 23-10, Brooklyn 15-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Nets are heading back home. The Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 5th at Barclays Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Nets found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 112-101 to Houston.

Meanwhile, the Thunder unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 141-138. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Thunder, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

The Thunder's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds, and Jalen Williams who scored 21 points along with six assists and four steals. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-20 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their loss dropped their record down to 23-10.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Thunder, though, as they've been averaging only 40.8 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.