Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Sacramento 23-22, Brooklyn 14-32

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.40

What to Know

The Kings will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Both are at an even 5-5 against one another since August of 2020, but likely not for long.

The Kings are headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since December 22, 2024 on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 143-120 punch to the gut against the Knicks. Sacramento has struggled against New York recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, the Kings had strong showings from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, and Malik Monk, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine assists. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 22 games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 106-97 to the Heat.

Despite their loss, the Nets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. D'Angelo Russell, who scored 22 points along with six assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Sacramento's defeat dropped their record down to 23-22. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 14-32.

The Kings came up short against the Nets in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, falling 108-103. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 10.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.