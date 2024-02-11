3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Nets after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 93-75. The Nets took a big hit to their ego last Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Nets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: San Antonio 10-42, Brooklyn 20-31

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.94

What to Know

The Nets are on a four-game streak of home losses, the Spurs a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Nets gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They suffered a painful 118-95 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. The Nets have struggled against the Cavaliers recently, as their contest on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The matchup between them and Orlando wasn't particularly close, with San Antonio falling 127-111. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.9% worse than the opposition.

The Spurs' defeat came about despite a quality game from Devin Vassell, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds.

The Spurs struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-31 record this season. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-42.

Going forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Nets came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 106-98. Will the Nets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.