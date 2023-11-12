Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Washington 2-5, Brooklyn 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.26

What to Know

The Nets are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Wizards a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Washington Wizards at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Friday, Brooklyn couldn't handle Boston and fell 121-107.

The Nets' loss came about despite a quality game from Lonnie Walker IV, who earned 20 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Wizards last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 124-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. The Wizards found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 25 to 6 on offense.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 38.5 per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.

Feb 04, 2023 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Washington 123

Dec 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Washington 100

Nov 30, 2022 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Washington 107

Nov 04, 2022 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Washington 86

Feb 17, 2022 - Washington 117 vs. Brooklyn 103

Feb 10, 2022 - Washington 113 vs. Brooklyn 112

Jan 19, 2022 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Washington 118

Oct 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Washington 90

Mar 21, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Washington 106

Jan 31, 2021 - Washington 149 vs. Brooklyn 146

Injury Report for the Nets

Dariq Whitehead: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Ben Simmons: Out (Hip)

Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Wizards