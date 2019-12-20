WATCH: Bucks' pregame wrestling routine quickly becoming a regular part of the NBA's best team

The Milwaukee Bucks are very good at playing basketball this season but, as hard as it may be to believe, they're nearly as entertaining off the floor. That's thanks in large part to the offseason additions of Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez, two veterans who know how to have some fun.

Matthews and Lopez have made the Bucks' pregame routines must-see entertainment over the past few months due to their passion for acting out wrestling routines before warmups. It's something that the duo did back when they were teammates on the Portland Trailblazers from 2013-15.

Now in Milwaukee, the wrestling lives on and it might be better than ever.

.@Bucks went full WWE before the game 😂pic.twitter.com/ZINtwaYPME — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2019

"We're going to run out of material soon," Matthews said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's something we've done for a while now – we did it in Portland – but nothing, like, to this magnitude. It's just kind of goofing around but we're really starting to embrace it, have fun with it, the team's starting to get in on it a little bit more and now we've got to keep it fresh."

Their antics have kept teammates and fans enthralled through the early months of the season, and some other Bucks players have committed to getting in on the action as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is reigning NBA MVP but he's not too proud to try his hand in the ring.

The @WWE may be at @FiservForum tonight...



But will RoLo finally lay the SmackDown?! pic.twitter.com/8dLP0N9fhn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 14, 2019

Antetokounmpo said he asked to join in the action because of how much fun Lopez and Matthews were having getting loose before games, and it appears that the MVP has earned a regular spot in the routines. Giannis' cobra appears to be coming along quite nicely and, at this rate, it might soon be deadlier than his skill set on the court.

Just think, if the Bucks don't make a run for the NBA title this year, there's always the opportunity to go for a tag team belt at SummerSlam.