Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-19; Milwaukee 35-22

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 25 of 2019. Philadelphia might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET April 22 at Fiserv Forum. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but the 76ers were not quite the Phoenix Suns' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Philadelphia fell just short of Phoenix by a score of 116-113. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 17 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Suns on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-127. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Bucks, who fell 125-124 when the teams previously met in February. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 33 points along with eight boards, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 25 points and eight assists.

The 76ers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Milwaukee out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Philadelphia.