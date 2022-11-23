Who's Playing

Chicago @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Chicago 7-10; Milwaukee 12-4

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls haven't won a game against Milwaukee since April 20th, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Chicago has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Chicago took down Boston 121-107. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds, and center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 13 boards and 12 points along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.

As for the Bucks, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They bagged a 119-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 37 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-10 and Milwaukee to 12-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.44

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Chicago.