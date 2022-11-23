Who's Playing
Chicago @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Chicago 7-10; Milwaukee 12-4
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls haven't won a game against Milwaukee since April 20th, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Chicago has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Chicago took down Boston 121-107. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds, and center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 13 boards and 12 points along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.
As for the Bucks, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They bagged a 119-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 37 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-10 and Milwaukee to 12-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.44
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Chicago.
- Apr 27, 2022 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 100
- Apr 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Chicago 95
- Apr 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 81
- Apr 20, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
- May 16, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Apr 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 0 vs. Chicago 0
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 0 vs. Chicago 0
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Chicago 0 vs. Milwaukee 0
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Chicago 0 vs. Milwaukee 0
- Jan 05, 2016 - Milwaukee 0 vs. Chicago 0