Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Milwaukee (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-1; Cleveland 1-1

Last Season Records: Milwaukee 60-22; Cleveland 19-63

Get ready for a Central Division battle as Milwaukee and Cleveland will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bucks fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 131-126 to Miami. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Bucks were the far and away favorite.

As for Cleveland, they stumbled on the road last week against Orlando, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Cleveland enjoyed a cozy 110-99 win over Indiana. Indiana can consider this payback for the 105-90 defeat they dealt Cleveland the last time the teams encountered one another February.

The Bucks took their matchup against the Cavaliers when the two teams last met in March by a conclusive 127-105 score. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Cavaliers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Milwaukee.