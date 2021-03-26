Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 21-23; Milwaukee 29-14

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Fiserv Forum. Boston will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

The Celtics are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Milwaukee had just enough and edged out Boston 121-119. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of center Bobby Portis, who had 21 points, and small forward Khris Middleton, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Boston have struggled against the spread on the road.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 29-14 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 21-23. If the Bucks want to win Friday, they will need to focus on stopping the Celtics' shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, and point guard Kemba Walker, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Boston.