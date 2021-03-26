Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 21-23; Milwaukee 29-14
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Fiserv Forum. Boston will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
The Celtics are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Milwaukee had just enough and edged out Boston 121-119. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of center Bobby Portis, who had 21 points, and small forward Khris Middleton, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Boston have struggled against the spread on the road.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 29-14 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 21-23. If the Bucks want to win Friday, they will need to focus on stopping the Celtics' shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, and point guard Kemba Walker, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Boston.
- Mar 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Boston 119
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83