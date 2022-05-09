Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 1-2; Milwaukee 2-1

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET May 9 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston is out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against Boston, sneaking past 103-101. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and eight dimes in addition to 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Boston's loss took them down to 1-2 while Milwaukee's win pulled them up to 2-1. Antetokounmpo will be someone to keep an eye on after he almost dropped a triple-double on 42 points, 12 boards, and eight assists this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Boston's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 39 games against Boston.