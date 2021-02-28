Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-11; Milwaukee 20-13

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.

The Bucks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 129-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Thursday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds. Antetokounmpo's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 37 points.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Clippers' strategy against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 119-99 margin over Memphis. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 30 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Milwaukee, who are 16-17 against the spread.

The wins brought Milwaukee up to 20-13 and the Clippers to 24-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.90% on the season. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee and Los Angeles both have five wins in their last ten games.