Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 2-2; Milwaukee 2-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff matchup at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Milwaukee is out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. The Hawks took their game against the Bucks by a conclusive 110-88 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established an 87-62 advantage. Shooting guard Lou Williams was the offensive standout of the game for Atlanta, picking up 21 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 2-2 while Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.