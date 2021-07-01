Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 2-2; Milwaukee 2-2
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff matchup at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Milwaukee is out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. The Hawks took their game against the Bucks by a conclusive 110-88 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established an 87-62 advantage. Shooting guard Lou Williams was the offensive standout of the game for Atlanta, picking up 21 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 2-2 while Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.00
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.
- Jun 29, 2021 - Atlanta 110 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jun 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Atlanta 91
- Jun 23, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101