Through 2 Quarters

Both the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks have kept the scorekeepers busy with 130 between them two quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Miami is up 66-64

The Heat have been relying on shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who has shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and has recorded 15 points and two boards, and point guard Tyler Herro, who has 17 points in addition to three rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is DeWayne Dedmon's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Small forward Khris Middleton has led the way so far for Milwaukee, as he has 21 points and two assists.

The Bucks haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 78% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Miami 41-21; Milwaukee 37-25

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will play host again and welcome the Miami Heat to Fiserv Forum, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Miami likes a good challenge.

The Bucks were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 130-106 margin over the Charlotte Hornets. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 76-53. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 boards in addition to six dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls at home on Monday as they won 112-99. Point guard Tyler Herro (20 points) and point guard Gabe Vincent (20 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

The wins brought the Bucks up to 37-25 and the Heat to 41-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.4 on average. But Miami enters the game with 20.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.49

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Milwaukee.

Dec 08, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Milwaukee 104

Dec 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 102

Oct 21, 2021 - Miami 137 vs. Milwaukee 95

May 29, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Miami 103

May 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 84

May 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Miami 98

May 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Miami 107

May 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Miami 108

Dec 30, 2020 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 108

Dec 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Miami 97

Sep 08, 2020 - Miami 103 vs. Milwaukee 94

Sep 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Miami 115

Sep 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 100

Sep 02, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Milwaukee 114

Aug 31, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 104

Aug 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Miami 116

Mar 02, 2020 - Miami 105 vs. Milwaukee 89

Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126

Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87

Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98

Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86

Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87

Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85

Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101

Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79

Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88

Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97

Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108

Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73

Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108

Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103

Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79

Injury Report for Milwaukee

George Hill: Out (Neck)

Pat Connaughton: Out (Finger)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Miami