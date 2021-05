Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Miami 0-1; Milwaukee 1-0

What to Know

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will be back for round two of their series tonight. The Bucks should still be riding high after a win, while the Heat will be looking to regain their footing.

Miami is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Bucks won 109-107 over Miami in overtime. Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they said that about the first game of this series too and we saw how that turned out. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Milwaukee.