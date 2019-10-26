Watch Bucks vs. Heat: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bucks vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 1-0; Miami 1-0
Last Season Records: Milwaukee 60-22; Miami 39-43
What to Know
Miami has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on Milwaukee at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Miami will be seeking to avenge the 116-87 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 22nd.
The Heat took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, they took down Memphis 120-101 on Wednesday. No one put up better numbers for the Heat than SF Justise Winslow, who really brought his A game. He had 27 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They secured an 117-111 W over Houston. That result was just more of the same for Milwaukee, who also won the last time these teams played (March 26th).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 0.44, good for second in the league. But Milwaukee was even better: they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 0.43, good for first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Bucks a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Heat.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Miami have won eight out of their last 14 games against Milwaukee.
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron, AD beat Jazz with pick-and-roll
It took six quarters for the Lakers to make the move that the entire NBA world expected
-
Wolves honor Flip Saunders after win
The Timberwolves earned an emotional win for their coach on Friday
-
Lakers vs. Jazz odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Jazz game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Lakers are Iguodala's top choice
Memphis is still trying to find a trade partner to take on Iguodala instead of letting him...
-
Knicks vs. Nets odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Knicks vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Bulls coach installs time clock
You know what they say, what's old is new again
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans