Watch Bucks vs. Heat: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Milwaukee (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-0; Miami 1-0

Last Season Records: Milwaukee 60-22; Miami 39-43

Miami has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on Milwaukee at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Miami will be seeking to avenge the 116-87 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 22nd.

The Heat took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, they took down Memphis 120-101 on Wednesday. No one put up better numbers for the Heat than SF Justise Winslow, who really brought his A game. He had 27 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They secured an 117-111 W over Houston. That result was just more of the same for Milwaukee, who also won the last time these teams played (March 26th).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 0.44, good for second in the league. But Milwaukee was even better: they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 0.43, good for first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Bucks a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Heat.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 14 games against Milwaukee.