Watch Bucks vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 13-3; Utah 11-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 7-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, winning 128-120.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee. They took down the Detroit Pistons 104-90. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. That's 16 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Their wins bumped the Jazz to 11-5 and the Bucks to 13-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jazz enter the matchup with only 102.4 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. As for the Bucks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.60%, which places them second in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.