Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-3; Milwaukee 3-2
What to Know
Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will brawl for championship honors at Fiserv Forum at 9 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Bucks should still be riding high after a victory, while the Phoenix Suns will be looking to right the ship.
The Bucks are hoping for another win. They skirted past Phoenix 123-119. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 37-21 deficit. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the game with 120.1 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Phoenix has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1,250.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
